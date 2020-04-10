Split Rock Lighting Up for COVID-19

TWO HARBORS -- A Minnesota landmark is being lit up Friday night to bring people together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special beacon lighting is starting at 8:00 p.m. and running until 11:00 p.m. at Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors.

The Minnesota Historical Society says the light represents a beacon of hope for people across the world during these uncertain times.

Director and CEO Kent Whitworth says the outbreak is much like the storms the lighthouse used to see ships through.

Split Rock Lighthouse is only lit a few times a year on special occasions and is currently closed to the public. You can watch the lighting online using the link below:

