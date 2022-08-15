Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management.

The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.

Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During the seminar, attendees will see the new technology in action and find out what researchers have learned so far.

Registration is requested, but walk-ups are welcome Thursday from 9:00 am to noon starting at the Oak Savanna Learning Center near Zimmerman.

To pre-register, click here.