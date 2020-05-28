Violence in Minneapolis [PHOTO GALLERY]

MINNEAPOLIS -- The second day of protests against the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd turned ugly Wednesday night.

Some demonstrators threw bottles and rocks at law enforcement and officers fired back with rubber bullets, flash bombs, and tear gas.

A small group was seen on video breaking out windows and looting a Target store, nearby Cub Foods, and a Dollar Tree.

Later in the night and early this morning an auto zone shop was burned, a nearby Cub Foods lit on fire along with a nearby factory.

A Wendy's restaurant is also reported to be on fire.

Meanwhile, a man was shot and killed Wednesday night near where protests were happening. A midnight news conference was held and police say the shooting happened outside Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry on East Lake Street.

One person is in custody and it's believed it was the owner of the shop but this hasn't been confirmed, but authorities say witnesses aren't cooperating. Police haven't said if the shooting victim was looting.

The Minnesota News Network contributed to this story.