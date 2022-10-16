Vikings Improve to 5-1 With Win Over Dolphins

The Vikings improved to 5-1 after posting a 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins in Miami Sunday. Minnesota led 10-3 at halftime and held them off in the 2nd half. The Vikings defense forced a pair of Dolphins interceptions and recovered a fumble.

Dalvin Cook ran for 77 yards which includes a 53-yard touchdown run. Kirk Cousins threw for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns without a turnover. Justin Jefferson led the Vikings with 6 catches for 106 yards. Adam Thielen and Irv Smith Jr. each scored a touchdown for Minnesota.

Former Viking Teddy Bridgewater replaced an injured Skylar Thompson and threw for 329 yards and 2 touchdowns in the loss for Miami. The Dolphins drop to 3-3.

The Vikings are on a bye week next week and will play their next game will be against Arizona October 30th at noon. Hear the game on WJON.