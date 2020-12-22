Vikings’ Cook and Jefferson Named to Pro Bowl

Viking running back Dalvin Cook and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson were both named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Monday. Cook is 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,484 and 15 rushing touchdowns to go along with 42 catches for 349 yards and 1 touchdown. Jefferson has 73 catches for 1,182 yards and 7 touchdowns so far this season.

Other players who may have received consideration for the Pro Bowl include linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Harrison Smith and receiver Adam Thielen.

The Vikings play at New Orleans on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m., 2:30 pregame on WJON.