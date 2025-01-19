Taylor Swift NFL Jersey More Popular Than Vikings’ Jefferson

UNDATED (WJON News) -- One of the most popular jerseys in the National Football League belongs to someone you might not expect. A Taylor Swift NFL jersey comes in at number 8 in the most-searched-for jerseys this season.

According to research from FlashPicks, a betting picks, parlays, predictions, and news brand, Google searches for a Swift NFL jersey have 114,520 results. In comparison, the most popular Vikings' jersey belongs to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson who comes in 11th overall with 110,680 searches, and next in line for Minnesota is wider receiver Jordan Addison at 22 with 46,640 searches.

Since Swift began dating Kansas City Chief's star tight end Travis Kelce, NFL memorabilia with her name on it has been in high demand with fans. Swift's jerseys are more searched for than over 1,600 NFL players. Kelce ranks 3rd with 201,160 searches, Green Bay's star quarterback Jordan Love is #1 with 264,400 searches, and Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comes in at #2 with 248,960 results.

FlashPicks analyzed Google Search volume data across America for active NFL players along with Swift from September to December to find the most popular jerseys in the league. The online search data was taken from Google Ads Keyword Planner from all 50 states. See below for the top 10 players and most popular Vikings player results.

