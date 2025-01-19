Taylor Swift NFL Jersey More Popular Than Vikings’ Jefferson

Taylor Swift NFL Jersey More Popular Than Vikings&#8217; Jefferson

David Berding and Kevin Winter, Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- One of the most popular jerseys in the National Football League belongs to someone you might not expect. A Taylor Swift NFL jersey comes in at number 8 in the most-searched-for jerseys this season.

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images
Nic Antaya, Getty Images
According to research from FlashPicks, a betting picks, parlays, predictions, and news brand, Google searches for a Swift NFL jersey have 114,520 results. In comparison, the most popular Vikings' jersey belongs to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson who comes in 11th overall with 110,680 searches, and next in line for Minnesota is wider receiver Jordan Addison at 22 with 46,640 searches.

Stephen Maturen, Getty Images
David Eulitt, Getty Images
Since Swift began dating Kansas City Chief's star tight end Travis Kelce, NFL memorabilia with her name on it has been in high demand with fans. Swift's jerseys are more searched for than over 1,600 NFL players. Kelce ranks 3rd with 201,160 searches, Green Bay's star quarterback Jordan Love is #1 with 264,400 searches, and Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comes in at #2 with 248,960 results.

Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Ron Jenkins, Getty Images
Megan Briggs, Getty Images
FlashPicks analyzed Google Search volume data across America for active NFL players along with Swift from September to December to find the most popular jerseys in the league. The online search data was taken from Google Ads Keyword Planner from all 50 states. See below for the top 10 players and most popular Vikings player results.

Kate Green, Getty Images
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images
Rank

Name

Team

Jersey Searches From September to December

1

Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers

264,400

2

CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys

248,960

3

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs

201,160

4

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

166,400

5

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs

159,120

6

Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears

147,360

7

Davante Adams

New York Jets

133,160

8

Taylor Swift

-

114,520

9

C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans

113,960

10

Brandon Aiuyuk

San Francisco 49ers

113,360

11

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings

110,680

22

Jordan Addison

Minnesota Vikings

46,640

33

Aaron Jones

Minnesota Vikings

30,680

42

J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings

23,120

 

 

Filed Under: Justin Jefferson, NFL Jersey, Taylor Swfit
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

