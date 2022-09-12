Souhan: A Viking Is Emerging as a MVP Candidate

The Vikings posted a 23-7 win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday in the season opener. The Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson combination was on display with Jefferson pulling in 9 catches for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says he and other reporters are seeing the emergence of Jefferson as a MVP candidate and Jefferson is in the discussion for best receiver in the NFL. Souhan explains his teammates were raving about Jefferson after the game in the locker room and the feeling is he's the best player on the team.

Heading into the season the Packers, Tampa Bay Bucs, and L.A. Rams were considered the favorites in the NFC. Souhan says after the first week of the season he'd put Tampa Bay as the top team with the Vikings 2nd. He says if the Bucs could stay healthy that would be the only team from the NFC that would be scary. Souhan explains right now the Rams don't have a 2nd receiver, the Packers don't have receivers and now the Cowboys are without Dak Prescott for a large portion of the season.

The Vikings will be tested in week 2 Monday September 19th at 7:30 p.m. when they play Philadelphia. Hear the game on WJON with coverage starting at 6:30. Jim Souhan joins me weekly on WJON at 7:15 a.m. If you'd like to listen to today's conversation it is available below.