Vikings CB Peterson Injures Hamstring, Out at Least 3 Games
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has been placed on injured reserve.
He hurt his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games. The injury is not believed to be season-ending.
That means Peterson is expected to return at some point during the second half of the schedule. The Vikings are 3-3 entering their bye week.
Peterson was hurt Sunday on the first play of the game-tying touchdown drive by the Panthers. He was covering D.J. Moore on a deep pass that fell incomplete.
Peterson is in his first year with the Vikings.