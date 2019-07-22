UPDATE: Victim Identified in South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have released the name of the St. Cloud man involved in a shooting over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old La'Darian Broadnax. Officers responded to reports of a person being shot inside of a vehicle in an alley between 4th Avenue South and 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Police say they found Broadnax with a gunshot wound sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say it's believed an altercation outside of a nearby party led to the shooting and they do not believe the incident was random.

The case remains active and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.