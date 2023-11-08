Vehicle Theft Stopped by St. Cloud Police Wednesday Morning
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Police stopped a vehicle theft Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress in the 600 block of 54th Avenue North at about 4:40 a.m.
Officers found 22-year-old Nyanchar Gach from St. Cloud inside the vehicle.
A news release says officers told Gach to get out, she refused, and officers used a taser to remove her from the vehicle.
Gach was taken to Stearns County Jail awaiting charges of felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, gross misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process, and an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
