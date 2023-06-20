Vandalism And Car Break-Ins Reported At Sartell’s Pinecone Central Park

A backboard on one of the Tom Bearson basketball courts at Pinecone's Central Park was vandalized over the weekend. In addition, five cars were reportedly broken into on Sunday during a youth baseball tournament.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) Tom Bearson Courts (Archive Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Sartell Assistant Police Chief Wayne Shreiner:

"We had some cars broken into and items stolen. I believe five total on Sunday."

An email from the Sartell Baseball Association said that they are 'working closely with the City of Sartell to increase law enforcement presence at look at other (potential) safety measures.' They also advise visitors to the park to 'not leave valuables in the car, especially within view from outside the car.'

The Tom Bearson Courts opened in October of 2022.

The Tom Bearson Foundation committed $150,000 to install the courts, along with six basketball hoops, seating and landscaping. The City of Sartell also provided roughly $75,000 to the project by donating the park land, the court tiles from a previous basketball court in Sartell, and the Public Works crew time and labor on the project.