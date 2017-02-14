Valentine’s Day Election Will Fill Out Minnesota Legislature
ST. PAUL (AP) - Minnesota's Legislature will get a Valentine's Day gift: a new member.
A special election was set Tuesday to fill a vacant House seat northeast of the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Supreme Court canceled the November election for the district after ruling that incumbent Rep. Bob Barrett didn't live inside the district.
Republican political operative Anne Neu is facing Democratic candidate Laurie
Warner, a former Duluth city councilwoman.