V.A. Taking Steps to Protect Staff, Veterans [Podcast]

Today on WJON's Monthly Voices for Veterans feature I talked with St. Cloud V.A. Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Scott Bartely, Connected Care Communication Specialist Melissa LaFleur and Telehealth Coordinator Joan Houge. We were also joined by Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. We talked about how the St. Cloud V.A. is helping veterans during the COVID-19 outbreak and what steps they are taking to ensure the safety of staff and veterans during this time. Listen Below.