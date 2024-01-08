Three Children Hurt in UTV Collision with Pickup

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Three children were hurt when the UTV they were in collided with a pickup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 9 and 95th Street west of New London.

A pickup driven by 40-year-old Matthew Anderson of Sunburg was going east on the highway and the Polaris Ranger was going south on 95th Street when they collided.

The driver of the UTV was a 15-year-old boy. The State Patrol says he was taken to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

His two passengers, a 10-year-old boy from New London and an 11-year-old boy from New London were both taken to Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

