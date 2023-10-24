USPS Hiring For Holiday Rush
UNDATED (WJON News) - As they gear up for another holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring seasonal positions across Minnesota.
The U.S.P.S. is hiring for positions that pay up to $21.22 per hour.
Positions include:
- Mail Handler Assistant: $18.22 per hour
- PSE Mail Processing Clerk: $20.05 per hour
- Holiday Clerk Assistant: $20.05 per hour
- Holiday Transportation Assistant: $21.22 per hour
Applicants must:
- Be over 18
- Be able to pass a criminal background investigation
- Be able to work weekends and holidays
For more information, or to apply, find more information here.
