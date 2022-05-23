USDA Report: Planting Still Slow
UNDATED -- The spring planting season continues to lag behind average across Minnesota.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the crop progress report Monday. Here’s the highlights of this week’s report:
Pasture and range conditions:
- Very Poor – 7%
- Poor – 11%
- Fair – 35%
- Good – 40%
- Excellent – 7%
Topsoil Moisture:
- Very Short – 0%
- Short – 2%
- Adequate – 60%
- Surplus – 38%
Corn Planting:
60% of the corn has been planted, and 24% has emerged.
Soybean Planting:
32% of the soybeans statewide have been planted, with 7% emerged.
Spring Wheat Planting:
Only 11% of the spring wheat acreage has been planted, compared to a 90% 5-year average rate.
For the complete report, click here