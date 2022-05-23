USDA Report: Planting Still Slow

UNDATED -- The spring planting season continues to lag behind average across Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the crop progress report Monday. Here’s the highlights of this week’s report:

Pasture and range conditions:

  • Very Poor – 7%
  • Poor – 11%
  • Fair – 35%
  • Good – 40%
  • Excellent – 7%

Topsoil Moisture:

  • Very Short – 0%
  • Short – 2%
  • Adequate – 60%
  • Surplus – 38%
Corn Planting:

60% of the corn has been planted, and 24% has emerged.

Soybean Planting:

32% of the soybeans statewide have been planted, with 7% emerged.

Spring Wheat Planting:

Only 11% of the spring wheat acreage has been planted, compared to a 90% 5-year average rate.

For the complete report, click here

