US Will Require All Arriving Passengers to Get COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the order will take effect on January 26th.

Air passengers will be required to get a viral test within three days before their flight to the U.S. departs, and then provide documentation to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19. Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers. If a passenger does not provide that information or chooses to not take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger.

Before departure to the United States, a required test, combined with the CDC recommendations to get tested again three to five days after arrival and staying home for seven days post-travel is recommended.

The U.S. is already facing a surge of coronavirus infections, and new, more contagious variants are emerging around the world.

The CDC says the test won't eliminate all risk, but it will slow the spread of the virus in the U.S. while more Americans get vaccinated. U.S.-bound travelers will need to get a test within three days of their flight.