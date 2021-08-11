Update: Two People Died When Vehicle Submerged in River

CLOQUET -- We now know that both the people inside an SUV died when it left the interstate and went into the St. Louis River.

The Minnesota State Patrol released the name of the driver, 80-year-old Steven Kimber of Carlton, on Wednesday night. He died in the crash.

Earlier the State Patrol said the passenger, 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton, had also died.

Get our free mobile app

The Ford Explorer was traveling south on Interstate 35 when the vehicle left the highway and submerged into the St Louis River.

The crash happened at about noon on Tuesday.

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)