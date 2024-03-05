Update: St. Joseph Joining Discussion on Municipal Dispensary

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph city council is interested in learning more about the idea of creating a municipal cannabis dispensary.

The council discussed the topic during its regular meeting Monday night.

Mayor Rick Schultz says it could potentially be a revenue source for the city.

Thirty percent of our parcels are tax-exempt. To find another avenue outside of a municipal liquor store which we don't have a municipal dispensary could bring revenue.

Schultz says the council has directed the city staff to join a working group of cities through the League of Minnesota Cities to continue to look into the idea.

Join the consortium of cities, continue to work with the League of Minnesota Cities, and keep coming back with details on how the process might work and how licensing might work and the pros and cons of costs and stuff like that.

There are no known municipal dispensaries in the United States right now.

Current Minnesota law authorizes cities to operate a municipal cannabis retail store, however cannabis is still illegal under federal law.

