Update: St. Cloud Women Died from Gunshot, Ruled Homicide

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud police department has released more information about the suspicious death investigation in north St. Cloud that began at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Midwest Medical Examiners office conducted an autopsy and determined the victim died from a gunshot wound and that it was a homicide.

The family of the victim has identified her as 28-year-old Janesa Harris of St. Cloud. Harris was living at the apartment where she was found.

The crime occurred in an apartment building in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud. The BCA Crime Scene Team assisted with processing the death scene.

St. Cloud police say at this time it is unknown whether there are any connections between this homicide and the suspicious death reported earlier Thursday in the 4300 Block of Cooper Avenue South. Investigators will continue to explore those possibilities as both investigations develop.

This case is active and ongoing. Updates will be given as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org