Update: Police Release Names In Deadly Apartment Fire

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more details about that deadly apartment fire last Thursday.

They say the two people who died are 24-year-old Caleb Clark and four-month-old Hazel Clark.

Caleb Clark died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark's death is being investigated as a homicide and the cause of death is still pending.

The two recently moved to Sartell from the Grand Forks area.

Investigators were called to the scene of an apartment fire at 301 11th Avenue East.

The State Fire Marshal determined that the fire had been intentionally set in Clark's apartment. Most of the damage was controlled to that unit.

No other details have been released.