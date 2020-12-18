UPDATE: Police ID Man Shot and Killed in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud Police have released the name of the man shot and killed in south St. Cloud Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 21-year old Marenio Kennedy of Waite Park.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of 24th Street South just after 11:30 a.m. The caller referenced hearing gunshots inside the building.

Officers arrived and found Kennedy shot and wounded inside one of the apartment units. Police and emergency responders provided immediate medical attention, but were unable to save him.

Officers then canvassed the area, but were unable to find the shooter.

Authorities say the shooting was not a random incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

No information has been released on the description of the gunman.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.