Update: Man Charged After Allegedly Shooting At Soldiers

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been charged after allegedly shooting at Minnesota National Guard soldiers stationed in the Twin Cities.

Federal attorneys have charged 28-year-old Andrew Thomas with being a felon in possession of a gun. According to the criminal complaint, just before 4:30 on Sunday morning a team of National Guard soldiers along with an officer from the Minneapolis police department were stationed at the corner of Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

A light-colored SUV fired multiple shots at the team with one bullet going through the windshield of the military vehicle which held four soldiers. Two soldiers suffered minor injuries.

Later Minneapolis police spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle.

The driver was identified as Thomas who was with an underage passenger. A search of the SUV turned up a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, ammunition, and two discharged cartridge casings. Thomas has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition.

