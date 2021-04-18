Two National Guard Members Hurt in Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two members of the Minnesota National Guard were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis.

Authorities say a neighborhood security team made up of Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department members was shot at shortly after 4:15 a.m. near Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue Sunday morning.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored SUV from which several shots were fired.

One guardsman was hurt by shattered glass and was taken to the hospital. Another guard member suffered minor injuries as well but did not need additional treatment. The guardsmen were identified as two men, one in their 30s and one in their 40s. Their names have not been released.

The Minnesota National Guard is working with other state and local agencies in the metro area as part of Operation Safety Net during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and protests following the death of Daunte Wright.

