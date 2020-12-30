UPDATE: Authorities Release Name of Man Killed in Benton County

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- Authorities have released the name of the Sartell man killed after he was hit by a car on Highway 10 in Benton County Tuesday.

He's been identified as 33-year-old Eric Wochnick.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at around 6:30 a.m. Wochnick was driving east on Highway 10 when he crashed into some trees on the right side of the road.

Wochnick got out of the vehicle and attempted to cross the highway on foot. As he was crossing, he was hit by an eastbound vehicle in the left lane, causing a chain reaction crash.

The state patrol says he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's of the other vehicles involved were not hurt.