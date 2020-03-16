United Way of Central Minnesota Sets Up COVID-19 Relief Fund

ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is providing financial support during this time of economic distress.

The non-profit is launching an emergency relief fund to raise money for those in need of support and access to food, shelter, health and financial stability.

Organization leaders say our community is in need now more than ever and the United Way is committed to mobilizing the caring power of central Minnesota.

Checks can be mailed to United Way of Central Minnesota at 921 1st Street North or by visit their website www.unitedwayhelps.org/give.

