U.S. Representative Betty McCollum Wins Hotdish Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Ten members of Minnesota's Congressional Delegation took part in the 9th Annual Hotdish Competition in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

The event was hosted by U.S. Senator Tina Smith, who took over the event last year.

Rep. Betty McCollum was named the winner of the 2019 Hotdish Off with her creation called "Hotdish A-Hmong Friends." It's her second hotdish title.

Other participants include Sen. Tina Smith, Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Collin Peterson, Rep. llhan Omar, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Pete Stauber.

Last year Rep. Tom Emmer won with his "Hotdish of Champions."

Betty McCollum's Hotdish Recipe:

Ingredients

1 large onion, diced

2 cups of carrots, grated

1 small cabbage, quartered and sliced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

2 lbs of ground beef

1 bag of tater tots

½ cup of Umami Seasoning

½ tablespoon of salt

½ tablespoon of pepper

1 can of cream of mushroom

½ cup of milk

½ cup of vegetable oil

2 egg roll wraps

5 Thai chilis

Directions

1. Add tater tots to cover the bottom of the hotdish container

2. Sauté garlic for 1 minute on medium heat

3. Add onion and cook until translucent

4. Add carrots and cabbage and cook until soft

5. Transfer veggies to plate

6. Cook ground beef

7. Add veggies back into the pan

8. Add umami seasoning, salt, and pepper and mix

9. Transfer food in pan to hotdish container, covering tater tots

10. Whisk cream of mushroom with milk and pour in hotdish container

11. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes

12. While hotdish is baking, cut egg roll wraps in quarters and fry

13. Crumble egg roll wraps and garnish hotdish 5 minutes before it’s done