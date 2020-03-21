U.S. Attorney Urges You to Report COVID-19 Fraud

UNDATED -- Be on the lookout for scammers trying to take advantage of you during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's the message from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

You can report it anytime you think you have been contacted by a suspected scammer by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or emailing them at disaster@leo.gov.

Some examples of these schemes include:

-- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

-- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

-- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

-- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.