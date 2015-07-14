Two Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries After Driver Fails to Yield At Intersection

MORRISON COUNTY -- Two people are hurt after a two vehicle crash in Morrison County this morning (Tuesday).

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Bear Road.

The State Patrol says 17-year-old Zachery Casper, of Rice, was heading south on Bear Road when he failed to yield and hit another vehicle traveling on Highway 10.

Casper and one of his two passengers, 18-year-old Jena Klemish of Randall, were not hurt in the crash. Casper's other passenger, 17-year-old Kylie Espree of Long Prairie, suffered non-life threatening injuries.