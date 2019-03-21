Two Taken To The Hospital After Crash on Highway 23

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Edgemont Drive in Minden Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Cheryl Klaverkamp , of St. Cloud, was heading north on Edgemont Drive when she started to turn west onto Highway 23.

While in the intersection she was hit by another vehicle heading east who ran a red light. The driver of the second vehicle was 38-year-old Jennifer Sand of St. Cloud.

Sand and Klaverkamp were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.