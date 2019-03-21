Two Taken To The Hospital After Crash on Highway 23
SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning.
The incident happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Edgemont Drive in Minden Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Cheryl Klaverkamp, of St. Cloud, was heading north on Edgemont Drive when she started to turn west onto Highway 23.
While in the intersection she was hit by another vehicle heading east who ran a red light. The driver of the second vehicle was 38-year-old Jennifer Sand of St. Cloud.
Sand and Klaverkamp were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.