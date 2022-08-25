Two St. Cloud Men Arrested After Bust Turned Up Drugs, Guns

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns.

Twenty-five-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales. Thirty-one-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession.

Officers with the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force used several search warrants at 226 11th Avenue North on Tuesday morning.

Court records show officers found five handguns and three assault rifles in Brown's room. They also say 181 grams of cocaine was seized at the scene.

Records also show police confiscated a small amount of cocaine and a handgun in Trujillo's room. However, a search of Trujillo's car allegedly turned up nearly 40 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, more than four pounds of marijuana, 157 unknown pills, a handgun, and a shotgun.

