Two Men Taken to Hospital After Rollover Crash

LITCHFIELD-- Two people were hurt in a single-car rollover near Litchfield early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 24 by 315th Street just before 2:00 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going north on Highway 24 when it went off the road to the right, hit a sign, and rolled.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Matthew Brusven of Litchfield, and his passenger, 23-year-old Andrew Best of Litchfield, were taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be involved.