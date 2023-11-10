ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) - A two-car crash in St. Michael over the noon hour Friday sent two people to the hospital.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by 57-year-old Patricia Bury of St. Michael was westbound on Highway 241 while a Buick Encore, driven by 87-year-old Jeanette Henke of St. Michael, was eastbound on Highway 241.

Henke attempted a left-hand turn onto Larabee Avenue when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Henke was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in the other vehicle, 91-year-old Rose Philips of Rogers, was sent to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES