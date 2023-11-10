Two-Car Crash Friday in St. Michael Sends Driver, Passenger to Hospital
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) - A two-car crash in St. Michael over the noon hour Friday sent two people to the hospital.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by 57-year-old Patricia Bury of St. Michael was westbound on Highway 241 while a Buick Encore, driven by 87-year-old Jeanette Henke of St. Michael, was eastbound on Highway 241.
Henke attempted a left-hand turn onto Larabee Avenue when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.
Henke was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in the other vehicle, 91-year-old Rose Philips of Rogers, was sent to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Redhead Creamery Plans Expansion - Distillery
- Minnesota Sheriff Warns of Nationwide Equipment Sales Scam
- Early Soybean Crop Looks Good
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Gallery Credit: Stacker