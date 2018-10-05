Two Arrested for Possession of Meth After Arrest in Freeport

FREEPORT -- A reported domestic assault call involving two motorists led to the arrest of both the caller and driver after police found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia early this week.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says on Monday morning, deputies responded to a reported domestic assault on I-94 between Albany and Freeport. The caller, identified as 35-year-old Joanna Cross said the man driving the car, 39-year-old Kristopher Kent of Fargo, North Dakota had tried to remove her from the vehicle at knife-point.

After getting off I-94, authorities made contact with the pair. Police could not establish an assault took place. However, officers learned Cross had an active, extraditable warrant out of North Dakota for possession of narcotic equipment. Deputies looked through the bag she had in the car, finding several items of drug paraphernalia inside.

A further search of the vehicle -- which authorities say belonged to Kent -- revealed 61.9 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of heroin, 14 grams of marijuana and $4,100 in cash.

Both Cross and Kent were arrested on 1st-degree possession of Methamphetamine.