Support Conservation Efforts at Hemker Park and Zoo’s First Gala

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota zoo is putting on a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day event this weekend.

Hemker Park and Zoo non-profit organization Guardians of Conservation is hosting their first-ever For the Love of Rhinos fundraising gala on Saturday. The event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. at Coyote Moon Grille with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and live entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

Of the money raised, 10 percent will go to the International Rhino Foundation, and the rest will fund a portable x-ray machine for the zoo. The Freeport zoo welcomed Tio, a great one-horned rhinoceros, back in the fall of 2020.

Tickets to the gala are $130 per person or $1,500 for a table of ten. The group package also includes take-home bags and a private animal meet and greet.

