TwinsFest, Twins Winter Caravan Both Coming Up

The month of January is coming to a close and it is now time to allow those intrusive spring thoughts to enter our minds. That's right... it's time to think baseball!

TwinsFest is set for next weekend (January 26th and 27th) at Target Field. If you haven't been to TwinsFest since the good old Metrodome days, it looks a lot different. Since Target Field is an outdoor stadium, the fest is now spread throughout the concourses and gathering areas indoors as opposed to on the covered turf field at the Metrodome.

The other major difference is that as opposed to a three day autograph fest like years past, the event is now split over two days with autographs only on Saturday, January 27th. On Friday the 26th the team will host TwinsFest Live! at the Fillmore in Minneapolis.

General admission tickets for the Friday event are $49, with VIP tickets set at $199. Tickets for 'Signature Saturday' are $25 for adults and $10 for kids.

On Monday, January 29th the Twins Winter Caravan will visit River's Edge Convention Center. Pitcher Louie Varland, outfielder Matt Wallner and former Twins pitcher LaTroy Hawkins will be on hand to sign autographs and meet fans.

Tickets for the Twins Winter Caravan are just $6 for adults, while kids 5 and under are free (but do need a ticket). Tickets include a ballpark style meal from Short Stop Catering.

Tickets for the Winter Caravan are only available at the Townsquare Media studios at 640 Lincoln Avenue SE in St. Cloud.