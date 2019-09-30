Twins vs. Yankees 2019 ALDS Schedule
The Minnesota Twins face off against the New York Yankees in one of the 2019 American League Divisional Series beginning this week. Here's what the schedule looks like:
The Yankees have the home field advantage in this best-three-out-of-five series starting Friday night.
- GAME 1: FRI, OCT 4 - Minnesota at New York, Time TBA, (TV: MLB Network, RADIO: WJON 1240 AM, 95.3 FM).
- GAME 2: SAT, OCT 5 - Minnesota at New York, Time TBA, (TV: MLB Network, RADIO: WJON 1240 AM, 95.3 FM).
- GAME 3: MON, OCT 7 - New York at Minnesota, Time TBA, (TV: MLB Network, RADIO: WJON 1240 AM, 95.3 FM).
- GAME 4 (if necessary): TUE, OCT 8 - New York at Minnesota, Time TBA, (TV: FS1, RADIO: WJON 1240 AM, 95.3 FM).
- GAME 5 (if necessary): THU, OCT 10 - Minnesota at New York, Time TBA, (TV: FS1, RADIO: WJON 1240 AM, 95.3 FM).