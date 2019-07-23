Twins Top Yankees 8-6

The Twins won the first game of a 3-game series at home against the New York Yankees Monday night 8-6. The Twins turned a triple play in the first inning started by 3rd baseman Luis Arraez before getting back to back home runs in the bottom of the first inning from Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz to take a 2-0 lead.

The Twins knocked out a total of 5 home runs on the night with Mitch Garver hitting 2 of them. Garver now had 19 home runs this season. Max Kepler added a solo home run, his 25th in the 4th inning. Lewis Thorpe was called up earlier in the day and threw 2 2/3 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get his first major league win. Martin Perez allowed 5 earned runs in 4 innings. C.C. Sabathia was tagged for 6 earned runs in 4 innings to take the loss.

The Twins are 61-38 and continue to lead the American League Central by 3 games over Cleveland. Minnesota will host the Yankees again tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Right hander Kyle Gibson will start for the Twins and right hander Domingo German will start for the Yankees.