Souhan; Garver Could Be Out Awhile [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 9-3 at home against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night and may have lost their top catcher Mitch Garver for an extended period of time. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says Garver could have an oblique injury which would likely sideline him for an extended period of time. Jim stopped short of saying how long Garver would be out because more information is expected on Garver's injury as early as today.

The Twins didn't get a good performance from starting pitcher Rich Hill Wednesday night. He allowed 4 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. The good new is that Hill appeared to come out of the game without injury. Jim says they still don't know when Homer Bailey or Josh Donaldson will return to the team. Souhan says Hill would have benefited from appearing in a minor league game but because of Covid-19 no minor league games are being played.

The Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook are at an impasse accordingly to the Star Tribune. Jim says running backs in the NFL have a short impactful lifespan so Cook is looking for a big payday while he still can. The NFL is looking into a similar plan for their postseason teams like the NBA, NHL and WNBA have done with their bubble plan to avoid the spread of Covid-19 during their playoffs.

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings last night to improve to 8-3. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx with 21 points. Jim says Cheryl Reese did a great job finding her in 2nd round.