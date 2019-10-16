Souhan; Nats/Astros WS Would Feature Great Pitching [PODCAST]

The Nationals swept the Cardinals in the NLCS Tuesday night and now await the winner of the Astros/Yankees series. The Astros lead that series 2 games to 1. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the potential of Houston facing Washington in the World Series will pit the 2 teams with the best starting pitching in baseball. Listen below.

The Minnesota Wild are 1-5 after losing at Toronto Tuesday. Jim says the team has all sorts of issues but he stopped short of saying that head coach Bruce Boudreau will be fired any time soon.

The Timberwolves won a preseason game Tuesday night at Indiana. Jim speculated on the type of lineup the Wolves will use on a regular basis. Roles on this year's game could change nightly.

The Gopher football team is 6-0. Jim says head coach P.J. Fleck deserves a lot of credit for their success and for getting the most out of Tanner Morgan.