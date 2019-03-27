Twins Tie Rockies In Final Spring Tuneup

The Twins and Rockies played to a 5-5 tie Tuesday afternoon in Ft. Myers, Florida in both teams' final spring tuneup. The Twins will open the regular season against Central Division rival Cleveland on Thursday at Target Field.

The Twins offense was highlighted by home runs from first baseman CJ Cron and designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Starting pitcher Michael Pineda struck out seven batters in five innings for Minnesota.

Thursday's opener can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m.