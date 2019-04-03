Twins Outlast Royals Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in ten innings Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. The Twins improve to 3-1 on the season with the win.

Jose Berrios threw seven effective innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven Royals. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger earned the win by pitching a scoreless third of the ninth inning, and Blake Parker picked up his first save with a scoreless tenth.

Nelson Cruz paced the Twins' offense with three runs batted in, including the eventual game-winning single in the top of the tenth inning. CJ Cron, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco each had a pair of hits for Minnesota.

The Twins will wrap up their two game set with Kansas City Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:15 on AM 1240, WJON.