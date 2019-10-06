Twins Fall to 0-2 in ALDS

The Minnesota Twins earned their second straight loss of the division series at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

After a rough pitching start and early bullpen mistakes, the Twins could not seem to stop the bleeding. The Yankees scored one in the first inning to take a small lead.

It was in the third inning that New York really got rolling. They scored seven runs to go up 8-0. Minnesota got on the board in the fourth and added another run in the ninth, but fell 8-2.

Devin Smeltzer turned things around for the Twins, throwing four strikeouts and allowing two hits in just over three innings. Nelson Cruz scored on a hit from Mitch Garverin the fourth. Luiz Arraez hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth, sending Garver home.

The Twins drop to 0-2 in the series and will look to get back on track at Target Field on Monday. They square off against the Yankees at 7:40 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.