Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss the Twins' trade of Brusdar Graterol to the Dodgers and how it might pan out long term.

Stohs also discusses the Twins' ability to make more moves as the season goes on and talks about the top prospects for the team moving forward.

