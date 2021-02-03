Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs on Cruz, Rosario And Possible Additions To Come [PODCAST]

Twins Daily writer Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Wednesday to talk Twins baseball. Stohs appears on the show weekly to chat.

This week, Seth discusses the return of Nelson Cruz, who the Twins signed to a one year, $13m contract on Tuesday. Cruz, 40, has hit .308 with 57 home runs and 142 RBI in 172 games with the Twins over the past two seasons.

So, how does the lineup look now with the additions of Cruz and Andrelton Simmons, and who will be the leadoff hitter with Luis Arraez shifted to a utility role?

Stohs says that he anticipates Arraez playing a ton of games this season and for him to bat leadoff a lot when he does get into the lineup. Otherwise, he sees Max Kepler as the frontrunner for the leadoff spot.

Stohs also mentions that he thinks the Twins still have at least a couple more moves up their sleeve before they report to Spring Training later this month, with a relief pitcher the most likely area to be added to.

Seth and Dave also discuss Eddie Rosario's signing with Cleveland and his apparent beef with Miguel Sano, how much tougher the AL Central will be this season and more.