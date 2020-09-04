Twin Cities Task Force Confiscates 156 Illegal Guns, Arrests 22

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two months ago the Twin Cities Violent Offender Task Force was formed in response to a spike in gun violence and violent crime.

Over the last 60 days, the Task Force says more than 156 illegal guns have been taken off the streets and at least 22 people have been charged with federal firearms violations and related federal crimes such as robbery and carjacking. In addition, at least 19 people have been charged in state court.

United States Attorney Erica MacDonald says moving into the fall and winter the collaborative efforts will continue through a virtual platform.