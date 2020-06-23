Twin Cities Marathon Going Virtual in October

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities Marathon will be run virtually this year instead of in-person. The organization Twin Cities in Motion announced Tuesday morning that all of their remaining events this year, including the 39th annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend, will not be held in person.

The marathon and 10 miler were scheduled to be run on Sunday, October 4th. Instead, participants can now run on their own any day in October.

Another major event organized by Twin Cities in Motion the Red, White & Boom! TC Half Marathon on Saturday, July 4th will also be held virtually from the 4th through the 18th of July.