Twin Cities Janitors Reach Deal with Employers, Avoid Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Hundreds of Twin Cities janitors have reached a deal on a new contract with their employers, avoiding a strike.

Reports say Service Employee International Union Local 26 reached the deal on Saturday, two days before a strike was set to start on Monday.

The four-year agreement includes wage increases of $2.20 over the life of the contract for full-time workers. Some part-timers will move from $11.12 an hour to $16 over the life of the contract.

All full-timers also will get six paid sick days by the deal's second year.