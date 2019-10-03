ST. MICHAEL -- A three-car crash in a St. Michael left-turn lane injured two people Thursday morning.

The State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 241 and Oakwood Parkway.

A Jeep driven by 22-year-old Abigail Sundeen of St. Michael rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Joseph Briggs of Buffalo, which was stopped in the left turn lane eastbound on Hwy. 241. The car then crashed into an SUV in front of it, driven by 33-year-old Shalena Pacheco of Buffalo.

Sundeen was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Briggs received non-life threatening injuries and sought medical care independently.