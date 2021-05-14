Try This Weekend Refresher: Blueberry Banana Protein Smoothie

I'm always searching for delicious tasty things to try out. Right now, I've got spring on my mind, and for some reason, I can imagine waking up on a Saturday morning, and whipping up a batch of delicious and refreshing smoothies. I think everyone in my house will enjoy this one. What a great way to start your day.

BLUEBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

Frozen blueberries

Bananas

Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Milk

Ice

For this recipe, I'm going to say, use the kind of blueberries that you like. It's recommended that you use frozen blueberries and frozen banana slices for this recipe, as it will make sure that your smoothie is indeed refreshingly cold.

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. I like my smoothies less thick so for me, if I were making 4 smoothies, I would add 2 cups of frozen blueberries, 1 cup of frozen banana slices ( to start), I cup of Greek yogurt, and 2% milk, about 1 cup. I would blend all of this up and see if I needed to add any ice cubes. Also, if I want it sweeter, I would add one more banana rather than adding any sugar to the recipe.

OTHER SMOOTHIE IDEAS

If you don't like blueberries, you could also use raspberries instead; or strawberries. For a banana split twist on this recipe, you could add frozen pineapple, strawberries and bananas...I'm in! If you purchase some whipped cream and cherries, this could be one heck of a delicious dish.